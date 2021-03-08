SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

NYSE SE opened at $229.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. SEA has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SEA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,746 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SEA by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

