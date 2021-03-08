Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Water Works in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.24.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

