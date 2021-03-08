Seaport Global Securities Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 488.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 665,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

