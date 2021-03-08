SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Niu Technologies worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIU. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIU opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

NIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

