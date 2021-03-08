SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,063.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,628,000 after buying an additional 768,424 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $158.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

