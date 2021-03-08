SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

