SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $299.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.38. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $302.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

