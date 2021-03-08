SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $4,404,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,720,000.

Shares of ABNB opened at $179.81 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

