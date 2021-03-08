SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 550 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,332.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,473.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,347.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

