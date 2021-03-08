SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,307.10 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,978.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,169.55.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

