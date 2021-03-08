SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Insulet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $252.00 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

