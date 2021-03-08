SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Elizabeth Gulacsy Sells 2,617 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $17,745,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.