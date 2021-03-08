SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $50.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $22,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $17,745,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $6,801,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

