SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 10642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.