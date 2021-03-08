Secret Price Tops $2.88 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Secret has a market cap of $201.04 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00005383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00411459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00037706 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.93 or 0.04895142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,654,363 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.