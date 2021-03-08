Secret (SCRT) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Secret has a total market cap of $197.42 million and $2.24 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00005633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.81 or 0.00417276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00036971 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,089.38 or 0.04155458 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,613,365 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.