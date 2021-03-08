SEEN (SEEN) Price Tops $13.88 on Major Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $123,691.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN token can now be purchased for $13.88 or 0.00027614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

