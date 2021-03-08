Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,998 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

