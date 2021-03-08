Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,426 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Glaukos worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 5.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $85.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

