Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,990 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Cimpress worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 87.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $97.91 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

