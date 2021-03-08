Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $753,261. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $134.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $134.72.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

