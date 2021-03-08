Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

