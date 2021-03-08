Sei Investments Co. Buys 121,853 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 652.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,853 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Realogy worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 509.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 713,245 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth about $6,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Realogy by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realogy by 2,194.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 287,217 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

RLGY opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

