Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,455 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,796,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

