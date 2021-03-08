Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,631 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 519,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $134.64 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $134.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $753,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

