Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,740 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

HIBB stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $962.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

