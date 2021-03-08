Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Wingstop worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of WING opened at $120.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.64. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

