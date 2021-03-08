Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after buying an additional 2,718,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 445,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.83 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.