Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $111.95 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

