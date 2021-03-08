Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

