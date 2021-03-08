Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Olin by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

