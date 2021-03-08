Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

