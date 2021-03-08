Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Calix worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $38.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

