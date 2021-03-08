Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of AAON worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after buying an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,741,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1,425.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 336,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $72.80 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

