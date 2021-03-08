Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

