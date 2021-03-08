Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 652.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,853 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Realogy worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Realogy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 217,856 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

RLGY opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

