Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 276,899 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 857,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 699,114 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

