Sei Investments Co. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 1,009,332 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after buying an additional 595,438 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 358,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.