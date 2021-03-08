Sei Investments Co. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after buying an additional 595,438 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $14,520,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 358,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

