Sei Investments Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

CCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

