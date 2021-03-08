Sei Investments Co. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

HELE stock opened at $225.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.