Sei Investments Co. Has $1.76 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

