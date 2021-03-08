Sei Investments Co. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMS opened at $102.25 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $4,698,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

