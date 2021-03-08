Sei Investments Co. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

NYSE WMS opened at $102.25 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

