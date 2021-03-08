Sei Investments Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 112.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 68.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $92.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

