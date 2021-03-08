Sei Investments Co. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in América Móvil by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in América Móvil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

