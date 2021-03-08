Sei Investments Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT opened at $35.89 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $653.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.