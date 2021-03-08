Sei Investments Co. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.74 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,106 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

