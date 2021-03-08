Sei Investments Co. Has $1.91 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $24,588,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $15,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -605.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

