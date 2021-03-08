Sei Investments Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of First Merchants worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth $112,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

